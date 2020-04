10:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Netanyahu praises fighters who acted quickly and neutralized attacker An Islamic operative ran over a Border Guard fighter at the kiosk checkpoint near Ma'ale Adumim. He exited his vehicle, attacked the fighter with a knife, was shot, and killed. ► ◄ Last Briefs