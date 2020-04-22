Liberman: 'Work arrangement for Gantz and immunity for Netanyahu'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman wrote in his Facebook account: "I've carefully read the coalition agreement, the fine print and the big letters. It's nothing more than a work arrangement for Gantz and immunity for Netanyahu. It's a government that will reach monstrous proportions of 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, each of whom has a bureau, advisors, secretary, and driver. To this must be added the Norwegian Law that will introduce a considerable number of MKs to the Knesset with all that implies, and the most important section of the sanctuary that is the Prime Minister's Office (Section 4e).

"The absurd part of all this, is that according to the agreement, this is to be an emergency and national unity government to combat the coronavirus that will include 'addressing issues of employment, concern for workers and employers, removing unnecessary barriers, financial support for the business sector, the independent, and the third sector, and other actions to deal with the severe recession that the Israeli economy is facing. Nothing. It's a coalition of opportunists who have lost all shame."