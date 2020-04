09:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Crane hits building at Rishon Lezion construction site; people trapped A crane hit a building at a construction site on Avraham Buma Shavit Street in Rishon Lezion. Initial reports from MDA indicate that there are people trapped there. ► ◄ Last Briefs