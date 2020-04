09:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Coronavirus anti-Semitism: Zoom summit for Jewish leaders The emergency conference will discuss the spread of anti-Semitic tropes and "Israelophobia" phenomena in the shadow of the global coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs