09:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 52-year-old coronavirus patient dies at Shaare Zedek Hospital Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem reports a 52-year-old woman with background illness infected with the coronavirus died yesterday. The number of victims of the virus thus rises to 187.