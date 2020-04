09:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 'We'll transfer NIS 15,000 to printers; no to anti-religious coercion' Torat Lechima Director Rabbi Aviad Gadot today went on a private initiative and has so far collected over NIS 15,000 from the public to offset the court-imposed fine on the printing press that refused to publish objectionable material. ► ◄ Last Briefs