Pipe bomb found at ramming/stabbing attack scene

An investigation into the attack at a checkpoint at Abu Dis shows that a vehicle arrived that hit one of the Border Fighters operating at the checkpoint, and then the driver exited the vehicle and stabbed a border policeman that was at the security checkpoint.

Fighters on the scene fired a shot that repelled the attacker. A pipe bomb was found at the site; the fighters closed the scene and a police sapper was called.

In attack, a Border fighter was moderately wounded, the stabber was killed.

Police said: "The terrorist arrived in the area with a vehicle and then stabbed a Border Police officer who was at the security checkpoint.

“The Border Police officer was lightly to moderately wounded. Other officers in the area responded by opening fire and shot the terrorist.

“An explosive device, a pipe bomb, was found in the area. The area has been closed off. Police bomb disposal personnel are at the scene.”