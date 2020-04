08:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Israel's Red Sea resort 'paralyzed' by virus lockdown Read more Hotel owners in Eilat say year is 'catastrophic,' loss of income may amount to tens of millions of shekels. ► ◄ Last Briefs