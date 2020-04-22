|
06:49
Reported
Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
PA to push for international peace conference
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday said it will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the holding of an international conference for peace in the Middle East.
PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is "leading an unprecedented movement with world leaders," in response to the new Israeli government's intention to impose Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
