|
06:04
Reported
News BriefsNissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
Security forces evacuating several illegal structures
IDF, Border Police and the Civil Administration began on Wednesday morning to evacuate four buildings illegally built in Area C.
Two other illegally constructed buildings in the outpost of Kumi Ori in Area will be evacuated as well. The structures were rebuilt after being evacuated last January.
The enforcement activities were carried out in accordance with procedures and subject to operational considerations.
Last Briefs