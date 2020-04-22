|
Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
Austria to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 15
Austria will allow bars, restaurants and churches to reopen on May 15 in a further loosening of its coronavirus lockdown provided infections do not surge again, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
The country acted early in its outbreak to close restaurants, bars, theaters, non-essential shops and other gathering places more than a month ago. It has told the public to stay at home and work from there if possible.
