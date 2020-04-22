PA warns against annexation in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ bureau condemned on Tuesday what it called the "provocative" decision of the Israeli Attorney General ordering the expropriation of land in the Ibrahimi Mosque (the Arabic name for the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron -ed.) belonging to the Islamic Waqf.

The announcement said that the plot of land is an integral part of the "occupied" Palestinian land, and the Israeli decision is intended to Judaize the site and be used as a plan for “settlements”.