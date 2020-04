03:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Remembering the Holocaust at age 96 Read more Walter Bingham tells Josh Hasten how he survived Kristallnacht as a teen, and was fortunate to make it to England on a Kindertransport. ► ◄ Last Briefs