Report: Netanyahu offered five portfolios to Labor MKs

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's emissaries were trying to establish a government with 61 MKs without Benny Gantz and the Blue and White party right up until the last minute, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the day before the agreement between Gantz and Netanyahu was signed, the Prime Minister's emissaries delivered tempting proposals to MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli of the Labor Party.