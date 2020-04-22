Cuomo says he had a 'productive' meeting with Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he had a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House where the two discussed coronavirus testing.

"The meeting went well and I think it was productive," he told MSNBC. "The big issue was testing as everybody knows that's going to be the next step as we go forward. And how do we separate the responsibilities and the tasks on testing vis-a-vis a state and the federal government and the acknowledgment that we will need to work together on this. It has to be a real partnership. And I think we had a very good conversation."