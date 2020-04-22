Trump wishes North Korean leader well

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un well amid speculation that he is in declining health.

"These are reports that came out and we don’t know," Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. "I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I can only say this: I wish him well, because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that’s a very serious condition, as you know."