|
01:59
Reported
News BriefsNissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
Jailed terrorist collapses at Ktzi'ot Prison
Guards were called on Tuesday evening to a cell in the Ktzi'ot Prison after a terrorist detained in Judea and Samaria and affiliated with Fatah was found unconscious.
The prison’s medical teams performed CPR on the terrorist and he was later evacuated to hospital for continued medical treatment. The terrorist in question was sentenced in 2017 to eight years in prison for rock and firebomb throwing, shooting and possession of weapons.
Last Briefs