MK Amir Peretz: Labor is returning to national leadership

Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz announced on Tuesday evening that he joined the unity government, writing in a tweet, "We are joining an equality unity government, the Labor party is returning to the national leadership."

"We decided to join an equality government with a rotation, and in a year and a half we will be partners as Benny Gantz takes office as the 13th Prime Minister of the State of Israel. Because, as we said – for us, people come first," Peretz added.