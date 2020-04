23:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Cabinet to approve Memorial Day and Independence Day restrictions The Cabinet will hold a telephone meeting on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., to approve the restrictions that will be in effect on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Ramadan as part of the Emergency Regulations (activity restriction). ► ◄ Last Briefs