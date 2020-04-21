|
23:09
Walls of Jerusalem's Old City illuminated with MDA flag
The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem were illuminated on Tuesday evening with a flag of the Magen David Adom together with the inscription: Jerusalem salutes Magen David Adom.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "Jerusalem salutes Magen David Adom! For the mobilization, willingness and great assistance to the residents of Jerusalem. Thank you, on behalf of all of us."
Magen David Adom flag on the walls of the Old City.
