|
23:07
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
11th child has a brit: Entire family had been infected with COVID-19
The eleventh child born to a family in Nof HaGalil that had been entirely infected with COVID-19 has had his brit (circumcision). After the infected mother gave birth in isolation, the entire family was quarantined and finally upon leaving isolation the brit could take place.
Nof HaGalil is located in northern Israel near Nazareth, half way between Haifa and Tiberias.
Last Briefs