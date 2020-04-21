'Rabbi Bakshi-Doron was a leader and a father to us'

Marking the end of the seven days of mourning the death of Rabbi Bakshi-Doron, who served as the chief Sephardic rabbi of Israel as the Rishon LeZion, one of the rabbi's closest associated lamented his passing as "a great loss to the nation of Israel. He never got involved in controversy. He was a man of peace."

"When he became chief rabbi, he refused to wear the garb that goes with the title out of deference to his own rabbi. His image was that of a leader and a father."

Rabbi Bakshi Doron's funeral was attended by the minimum number of mourners due to COVID-19 whereas in normal times thousands would have been in attendance.