22:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Britain to start vaccinations on Thusday British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that human trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University will begin on Thursday. "We have seen promising results," Hancock noted and hopes that if the trials are successful there will be a million doses of the vaccine available by September. ► ◄ Last Briefs