Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Businesses exempt from municipal taxes for 3 months Interior MInister Aryeh Deri has signed an order which exempts businesses from municipal taxes for a period of three months. The exemption will benefit businesses conducted from offices, as well as hotels, factories, parking facilities, store merchants, and many other businesses.