PA warns against expansion of Machpelah Cave access, annexation

The Palestinian Authority has accused Israel of violating international law regarding expansion of access to the Machpelah Cave or Cave of the Patriarchs which is located in Hebron and is the burial site of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah. The sharp words out of the Authority President's office came in response to approval by the government's legal advsior to appropriate a piece of land adjacent to the cave for the purpose of improving access to it.

At the same time, a warning was issued that any annexation by Israel of land in Judea and Samaria would be met with severe repercussions whose results would be felt on an international scale.