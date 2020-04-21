Report: Ultra-orthodox leader's demand to open schools ignored

According to a report from Channel 13 a letter from Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most eminent rabbis in Israel, demanding that religious schools be opened at the close of the Passover holiday period has not been published by Yated Ne'eman, the leading ultra-orthodox newspaper in Israel.

It would appear that the editor of Yated Ne'eman is not in agreement with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky regarding the opening of religious schools in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.