Daughter born to parents of Rina Schnerb, may God avenge her blood

A daughter has been born to the parents of Rina Schnerb, may God avenge her blood. Eight months ago the seventeen-year-old Rina was hiking near Dolev in Samaria with her father and brother when she was murdered by terrorists.

After the baby was born her parents Rabbi Eitan and Shira Schnerb said: "Neither the Nazis nor the terrorists will vanquish us. We will continue to live with deep faith and bring more new life into the world."