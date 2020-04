21:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Lapid: Gantz's unconditional surrender has crushed democracy Read more Yesh Atid leader attacks unity deal between Gantz, Netanyahu, says deal had nothing to do with fighting coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs