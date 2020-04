21:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Benny Gantz: 'My colleagues and I could not stand aside' Chariman of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz explained this evening (Tuesday) his decision to join a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu. "There are those who want to go through more and more rounds of elections but my colleagues and I could not stand aside," Gantz said, citing "victory over the coronavirus" as a priority. ► ◄ Last Briefs