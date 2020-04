20:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 FDA greenlights home COVID-19 test to let people swab themselves Read more Test uses self-swab that samples lower nostril, instead of deep nasal passageway like first tests. Kit to cost $119. ► ◄ Last Briefs