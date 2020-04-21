IDF widows back Netanyahu's decision on cemetery closures

The widows of fallen IDF soldiers back the decision of Prime Minister Netanyahu to close the nation's cemeteries on Memorial Day which is observed next Tuesday, April 28.

Tami Shelach, chairperson of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization said that "these days are not simple for any of us in standing up to the coronavirus. No one knows better than we do that at times like this the appropriate course of action is to preserve life."