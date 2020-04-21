20:19 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Arab online learning in Judea and Samaria continues with incitement While a new program of online learning is being conducted among Arabs living in Judea and Samaria, the incitement and glorification of terrorists that characterizes the education in these areas continues unabated. These findings come from research conducted by the IMPACT-se Institute since the coronavirus distancing restrictions and online learning began under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs