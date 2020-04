19:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 FDA approves $119 test for home screening of COVID-19 London's Daily Mail has reported that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a home test for COVID-19 that will cost $119. After receiving the Pixel LabCorp test in the mail and swabbing your nose, the swab is sent back to the company to get the result. ► ◄ Last Briefs