News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
Tradition continues: Israeli youth village honors Holocaust survivors
This year's annual ceremony at the Hodayot youth village in the Lower Galilee to honor Holocaust survivors went ahead as scheduled. The only change was that the survivors received a video of the ceremony over Whatsapp since they are sheltering at home due to the coronavirus.
Those living at the youth village have a special relationship with dozens of survivors. Each youth is attached to a survivor throughout the year, attending to their every need.
