19:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 'Gantz and Ashkenzi flipped like omelettes' Ofer Shelach of the leftist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party said that Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi "flipped like omelettes" in going along with a plan to extend sovereignty to portions of Judea and Samaria. As members of the center-left Blue and White party Gantz and Ashkenazi said they would not advocate for such sovereignty prior to the elections but changed their minds as a condition of creating a unity government.