Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
Home Front promotes coronavirus safety measures for month of Ramadan
The IDF's Home Front Command has begun a campaign among the Arab population to promote coronavirus safety measures in the for the month of Ramadan that begins on Thursday and is characterized by family and communal gatherings.
Local municipal authorities in the Arab sector will be supplied with 270,000 fliers and stickers in Arabic that include guidelines and tips to prevent spread of the virus during Ramadan.
Volunteers and soldiers will distribute Ramadan appropriate food packages.
