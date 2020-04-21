Public urged to patronize printing house that lost LGBT lawsuit

The Noam party that is based on upholding traditional family values has urged the public to place large orders with a Beersheba printing house that refused to bid on printing LGBT material and has been ordered to pay 50,000 shekels for this refusal.

A statement from Noam reads as follows: "The ruling of the Beersheba judge is a result of post-modern culture that indulges in sordid brainwashing and attempts to determine for the Israeli public what to think and what to believe. We strenuously condemn this new attitude according to which there are no longer men or women, fathers or mothers, and we promise to continue in this struggle.

"We call upon all Israeli citizens to place large orders with the printing house so that it will earn many times more than the bizarre fine that it has been assessed."