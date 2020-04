18:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 French-Jewish spy who survived Shoah celebrates 100th birthday Read more Marthe Cohn, who went behind enemy lines during World War Two, celebrates 100th birthday with socially distanced car parade. ► ◄ Last Briefs