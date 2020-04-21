|
18:20
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
12 mobile 'corona military bases' on Gaza border
Arutz 7 visited IDF paratroopers stationed in twelve mobile 'corona military bases' on the Gaza border that have been set up with coronavirus safety measures in mind. The new conditions are reflected in dining areas with appropriate distancing, in exercise rooms, and in the obligatory masks.
Despite the fact that some soldiers have not been home in more than fifty days, morale among the troops is high.
Last Briefs