18:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Proposed bill would reduce tracking of those in COViD-19 isolation Tracking of those who came in contact with individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19 but who never tested positive themselves may come to an end. The proposed bill comes from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee under the chairmanship of Gabi Ashkenazi and the new regulation would be in force for forty-five days.