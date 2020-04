17:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Two-thirds of American Jews feel 'less secure' According to a poll conducted by the Anti-Defamation League 63% of American Jews "feel less secure today" than they did ten years ago. 54% of American Jews say they were either personal victims of anti-Semitism or witnessed acts of an anti-Semitic nature. ► ◄ Last Briefs