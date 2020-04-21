|
Seeking long lost relatives? Call Magen David Adom at 03-6301464
Anyone seeking relatives with whom contact was lost during the World War II years should call 03-6301464.
Israel's first aid organization has worked since the 1940's on finding relatives of Israelis with whom contact was lost during the war. The organization is known as Magen David Adom (literally Red Star of David and roughly equivalent in its functioning to the Red Cross) and it has located thousands of such relatives including more than a hundred last year.
