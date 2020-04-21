Transportation Minister Smotrich decries 'extreme secular coercion'

MInister of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich attacked the ruling of a Beersheba court as 'extreme secular coercion.' The ruling in question concerned a judgment against a printing house that refused to bid on the cost of printing material that was brought to it by a gay students' organization.

The printing house had been sued by Israel's LGBT Task Force and was forced to pay 50,000 shekels. Minister Smotrich called the judgment "a bizarre and outrageous ruling that forces someone who follows the Torah and its commandments to violate his faith in his private business. This is extreme secular coercion."