|
16:38
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
Police salute Holocaust survivors and elderly nursing home residents
When the 10 a.m. siren sounded this morning honoring Holocaust victims, police officers throughout Israel saluted as they faced nursing home and assisted living facilities where Holocaust survivors and other elderly reside.
Each year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, sirens are sounded throughout the country, traffic comes to a halt, and everyone stands for a moment of silence.
Last Briefs