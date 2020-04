16:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Chinese scientists: 30 coronavirus mutations found Chinese scientists at Zhejiang University have found thirty mutations of the coronavirus. They say this discovery must be taken into account when designing experiments for development of a vaccine and that the virus' ability to mutate may explain why it has been more deadly in some parts of the world than in others. ► ◄ Last Briefs