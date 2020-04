16:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Rabbinical medical authority urges ultra-orthodox to donate plasma Renowned rabbi and medical authority Elimelech Firer has urged those in his own ultra-orthodox community who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to coronavirus patients. Those who contract COVID-19 and recover have antibodies in their plasma that can aid in the recovery of others suffering from the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs