Untold story of Holocaust in Tunisia During World War II, 4,000 Jews in Tunisia were compelled to do forced labor under the German occupation in that country. 350 Jews were killed and 600-700 died from lack of food or disease. Journalist Avihai Zano interviewed Israelis from Tunisia regarding their Holocaust experiences that are unknown to most.