Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 'Sitting down at the Sabbath family table is a victory over the Nazis' Holocaust survivor Pnina Chefer says that "Whenever I sit down with my family at the Sabbath table, it is a victory over the Nazis." In an interview with Arutz 7, Penina also spoke about her experiences in the camps and the prayerbook she procured in exchange for a ration of bread and which she kept with her throughout the Holocaust.