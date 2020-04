15:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 President Putin: 'We are obligated to preserve historical truth' Russian President Valdimir Putin published a special letter to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day that was distributed to all Jewish organizations and institutions in Russia. "We, too, as well as generations to come, are obligated to carefully preserved historical truth," the letter said. ► ◄ Last Briefs