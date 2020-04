15:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 50,000 fine for refusal to publish LGBT material A publishing house in Beer Sheva has been fined 50,000 shekels for refusing to print LGBT material. The incident occurred three years ago when the publisher declined to bid on printing the material created by students at Beersheba University. The publishers had said: "We do not deal with abominable material; we are Jews." ► ◄ Last Briefs